OCEAN CITY, Md. - Worcester Goes Purple (WGP) and Ocean City work together to introduce Narcan distribution cabinets across the town. This week, Ocean City approved a proposal to install ten Narcan cabinets throughout the town, marking a significant step in addressing opioid overdoses. These cabinets, designed for individuals experiencing an overdose, will house Narcan nasal spray, a medication known to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
Debbie Smullen, President of WGP, emphasizes the urgent need for Narcan cabinets. "In Worcester County, there has been an increase over the last year of 15% of people who have overdosed from opioids," stated Smullen,
Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a medication administered to individuals experiencing opioid overdoses. These cabinets will serve as accessible resources for both residents and visitors, offering immediate access to Narcan nasal spray in the event of an opioid overdose emergency.
Jenny Bailey, a nurse, advocates for the importance of having Narcan readily available in the community. "I think it's always a good option. It's always a safety net. It's always best to have it available, just like an AED would be available in case somebody needed to do CPR," asserted Bailey.
Each Narcan cabinet will feature a QR code leading to a video demonstrating proper Narcan nasal spray usage. Instructions will also be provided inside the cabinet for individuals without access to a smartphone.
WGP will be responsible for restocking the cabinets as needed, and will be providing monthly reporting on the utilization of the Narcan nasal spray dispensed from these cabinets throughout Ocean City.
With approval granted, the installation of the ten Narcan cabinets is slated to be completed no later than Memorial Day.