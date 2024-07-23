WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A large crowd gathered at Assateague for the unveiling of Maryland’s new Bays license plate, which now includes recognition for all coastal bays. Previously, the plate only featured the slogan “Protect the Chesapeake,” but the new design expands its focus to all bays along the coast.
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza (District 38), in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), Maryland Coastal Bays Program, and Chesapeake Bay Trust revealed an updated design for the Maryland bay license plate.
Kevin Smith, the Executive Director for the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, expressed hope that the updated license plate will increase both awareness and funding to maintain the bays' beauty. "With the bay plate recognizing the coastal bays, that's going to hopefully lead to more dollars that are going to help us protect and restore these waters behind us," Smith said.
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza shared her excitement about the community coming together for a good cause. “The license plate funding now goes to the Chesapeake Bay Trust, one of our key partners. They currently use their funds to support programs like the Maryland Coastal Bays,” Carozza noted.
The new Maryland Bays license plate is now available for purchase by the public.