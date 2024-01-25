LONG NECK, Del. - A commercial fire was reported at Cadia Rehabilitation Renaissance around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
When CoastTV News arrived to the nursing home, the people who live there were in the early stages of evacuation protocol. This was along Route 24 in Long Neck across from the Giant grocery store.
"The evacuation was started, but as a result of the containment of the fire there will be no residents displaced," said Patrick Miller with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
First responders said when they arrived, smoke was showing. Ultimately, the fire was contained to a mechanical room thanks the on-site sprinkler system. The fire was investigated by the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal and was determined to be an accident caused by an unspecified electrical malfunction at a power strip. Damage was estimated at $2,500.