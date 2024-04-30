OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council will discuss proposed alterations to the violation steps outlined in the outdoor display ordinance governing the Ocean City Boardwalk. The ordinance, aimed at regulating outdoor merchandise displays along Atlantic Avenue on the boardwalk, mandates business owners obtain a display permit and adhere to prescribed rules.
Currently, every store along the Ocean City boardwalk must adhere to a set of regulations governing the placement of merchandise and display items. Violations of these regulations prompt a sequence of enforcement actions.
According to the existing outdoor display ordinance:
- First offense - A verbal warning to business/store personnel.
- Second offense - A written correction notice for both the business owner and property owner.
- Third offense - A municipal infraction for the business owner.
- Fourth offense - Citations for the business owner, along with suspensions of the display permit for one week.
- Fifth offense - Citations for the business owner, along with suspensions of the display permit for two weeks.
- Sixth offense - Additional municipal infractions and the revocation of the outdoor display permit for four months. The business owner must remove outdoor merchandise within 24 hours of receiving the revocation notice, with the option to reapply for a new one-year display permit after the specified period.
Proposed changes to the ordinance include fines.
- First offense - A $500 municipal infraction fine.
- Second offense - A $1,000 municipal infraction fine.
- Third offense - A $1,000 municipal infraction along with a two-week suspension of the display permit.
- Fourth offense - Additional municipal infractions and eventual revocation of the outdoor display permit for four months, with a mandatory removal of outdoor displays within 24 hours. Reapplication for a new one-year display permit will be permissible after the four-month period.
- Fifth offense - May result in the suspension or revocation of the violator's business license.
Ocean City local Djinn Ozera voiced concerns over the severity of the proposed fines. "I think there needs to be a warning first. I don't think you should just jump. I understand they think that maybe they can afford it, but nah," remarked Ozera.
The Town of Ocean City will be discussing today on whether or not to change the fines for display permit violations on the boardwalk.