OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City braces itself for the annual influx of "Junebugs," a term used to describe teenagers who enter the town, often engaging in reckless behavior.
The young crowd frequently resort to loitering outside bars and other restricted venues, some even smuggling alcohol concealed in backpacks to the beach say police. The problem peaks during the month of June and tends to persist until mid-July. Police say social media platforms serve as a catalyst for these gatherings, facilitating coordination among the teens.
Complaints lodged against the "Junebugs" are consistent year after year: public consumption of alcohol, public urination, loitering, altercations and disorderly conduct. Law enforcement officers in Ocean City are kept on their toes, responding to incidents resulting from the gatherings.
On Thursday, on the 300 block of Robin Drive, Ocean City Police detained several males, primarily for possessing open containers of alcohol. Among those apprehended were two juvenile males, charged with open container violations, while another juvenile faced charges of littering. A subsequent search led to the discovery of cannabis, paraphernalia, and numerous alcoholic beverages.
To address it, the Ocean City Police department has implemented the RAM program, short for Reducing Alcohol Availability. Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller elaborated, saying, "Those officers sole focus is handling noise violations, underage drinking, and alcohol citations."
Efforts to mitigate the "Junebug" problem remain ongoing, with authorities seeking proactive solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of both locals and visitors alike.