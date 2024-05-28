OCEAN CITY, Md. - In an effort to bolster its permanent resident population, Ocean City's Town Council has taken a significant step by making the Primary Residence Incentive Program (PRIP) permanent.
Launched in 2020, PRIP offers substantial incentives to those looking to establish Ocean City as their primary residence. Administered through meticulous compliance review processes every six months, the PRIP ensures that recipients meet the criteria, including maintaining primary residency and compliance with tax payments.
Key Numbers from the PRIP Program:
- Over 70 applications approved
- 24 new or substantially improved homes constructed
- Reduced permit and property tax revenue of approximately $299,106 to date
- New or improved residential construction valued at approximately $8.35 million
- Remaining eligible tax rebates total $43,041
By the Ocean City Council's decision to make PRIP permanent, officials hope to incentivize more individuals to make Ocean City their permanent home.