OCEAN CITY, Md. - A dispute has arisen in Ocean City as "Sea Rocket Houseboats" plans to rent floating structures for habitation in the Downtown Marine District, specifically along Dorchester Street. However, the Town of Ocean City contends that such habitation violates local ordinances.
According to the Town's Code, floating structures, including rental units, are prohibited for habitation within the Downtown Marine District. In response to Sea Rocket Houseboats' listing of the floating structures for rental, the Town told the company to remove the listings from their website, stating, "Dorchester Street, and the surrounding streets, are in the Downtown Marine District and floating structures are not permissible pursuant to the Town's Code in that District."
Sea Rocket Houseboats maintained that their operations complied with the Town's zoning code, citing the use of marina slips at the former Marina Deck restaurant as authorization for their vessels.
The Town of Ocean City is preparing to convene on May 6th to discuss the matter further. The outcome of this discussion will likely determine the next steps in resolving the conflict between municipal regulations and the aspirations of Sea Rocket Houseboats, "We believe the use of the marina slips at the former Marina Deck restaurant for the Vessels is authorized by the Town's zoning code."
The Ocean City Council will be discussing the code and what steps to take next on May 6th.