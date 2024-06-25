OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City parking division experienced a revenue shortfall in April 2024, with parking revenue decreasing compared to the same period last year. However, May saw a significant turnaround, with parking revenue increasing by 14 percent, largely thanks to Memorial Day weekend.
According to the Ocean City Agenda, the uptick in parking revenue during Memorial Day weekend was notable, surpassing the figures from 2023. Additionally, the number of parking citations issued over the holiday weekend increased compared to last year. The Inlet Lot Parking system, which utilizes ticketing from cameras, also saw an increase in usage compared to 2023.
Paul Beats, who has lived in downtown Ocean City for over 20 years, shared his observations on the increasing busyness of the area. "When one car pulls out, there's another one pulling right in. So, yeah, it gets pretty busy," Beats said.
The division is optimistic about further revenue increases as they plan to raise fines for specific violations. The fine for handicap parking violations will increase from $40 to $250, and the fine for parking violations near fire hydrants will increase from $40 to $100.
Once the new fine stickers are received, it will take two to three weeks to update all signage. Staff will begin at the south end of the city and move northward. No enforcement of the new fines will occur until all signs have been updated.
With April being a down month and May seeing substantial gains, the parking division reports that they are now back on track to meet their projected revenue for the year.