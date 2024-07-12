OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Planning Commission voted unanimously to support several code amendments regarding cannabis regulations, forwarding them to the Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation.
The proposed changes include new definitions for cannabis and cannabis dispensaries, aligned with state guidelines. Key amendments stipulate that no cannabis dispensary can be permitted within 500 feet of a pre-existing primary or secondary school, licensed childcare center, registered family care home, playground, recreation center, library, public park or place of worship. Dispensaries also cannot be located within a half-mile of another cannabis dispensary.
These distance restrictions come from House Bill 805. Additionally, the commission recommended extending the operation hours of cannabis dispensaries from the previously restricted 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the new state code guideline of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Vacationer Bob Zeller is okay with the extended hours, and believes it could be beneficial to those in need.
"If there's individuals that need it for medicinal purposes, based on if they're sick, like with cancer where this product helps them, I don't have an issue with it," he said.
And to prevent clustering of cannabis shops, a new regulation mandates that dispensaries be at least a half-mile apart from each other.
These changes aim to align Ocean City's regulations with Maryland's new cannabis guidelines. The Ocean City Council will review the Planning Commission's recommendation in an upcoming meeting.