OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department, in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department, has announced plans to conduct alcohol compliance checks throughout the summer season. This initiative hopes to curb the sale of alcohol to people underage in the resort area.
The yearly initiative is known as the RAM Program, which is short for "Reducing Alcohol Availability to Minors". During the operation, underage personnel, who will be accompanied by plain-clothed law enforcement officers, will visit various bars, restaurants and liquor stores attempting to purchase alcohol. Police say this is to ensure that establishments are careful to verify the age of their customers and are adhering to the legal requirement.
Local resident Meryl Schreibsteim expressed enthusiasm for the program. "I think getting creative with some OCPD programs is wonderful," she said.
OCPD Communications Manager Ashley Miller emphasized the importance of the RAM Program in ensuring community safety, especially during the busy summer season. "People getting served underage, whether it's at a bar, restaurant, or convenience store, poses safety risks," Miller stated. "There are a lot of fun things to do in Ocean City that don't involve alcohol, and we really encourage our under-21 population to explore those options."
The Ocean City Police Department says selling alcohol to minors is not only a violation of the law, but also poses significant risks to businesses in terms of penalties and potential liabilities. Additionally, it can have serious repercussions for the health and safety of those underage.
The RAM Program has already commenced and will continue through the end of the summer season.