OCEAN CITY, Md. - Keeping Ocean City safe is the job of the Ocean City Police Department, and their recent efforts have not gone unnoticed by locals and visitors.
Sam Moxley, who has been spending the summer in the town, praised the OCPD for their hard work. "I think Ocean City police have done a decent job. They're working hard," Moxley said.
The OCPD recently released their crime report for June, and a comparison with the same month last year reveals some interesting trends. Officer calls for service increased from 4,727 in June 2023 to 4,882 in June 2024, and parking complaints and violations also saw a rise, jumping from 551 in 2023 to 687 in 2024. However, the most significant change was in criminal citations, which saw a dramatic 287% increase—from 15 in June 2023 to 58 in June 2024.
The OCPD noted that this rise in criminal citations can be seen positively. Criminal citations can include offenses such as trespassing, underage possession of marijuana, and disorderly conduct. Officers have the discretion to issue a citation or make an arrest for these crimes. Generally, when individuals are compliant, they are more likely to receive a citation rather than a trip to the local jail.
There was also good news in the report. Notably, there were no stabbings or shootings reported in June 2024. Additionally, the number of 911 hang-ups saw a significant reduction, dropping from 1,089 in June 2023 to just 520 this year. Citizen calls for service decreased from 3,085 in June 2023 to 2,654 in June 2024.
From a funding standpoint, the OCPD is receiving a boost with a $20,000 grant aimed at covering overtime pay for officers focused on pedestrian safety.
Moxley highlighted the importance of this grant, stating, "We constantly see families, not just kids, but families crossing not at the crosswalk, but in the middle of the road. And I've seen people continue to slam on their brakes and almost hit individuals."
The OCPD assured that once the grant money is used, they will use funds from their budget to ensure the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians in Ocean City.