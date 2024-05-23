OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Transportation Committee experienced a revenue shortfall in April 2024, falling 20.2% below projections. All major services, including parking, buses, and trams, saw decreased usage compared to the same period last year.
During a recent council meeting, the committee released the figures, highlighting that April 2024's revenue was not only below projections but also lower than in April 2022 and 2023. They attributed the decline largely to unfavorable weather conditions during April. Mayor Rick Meehan echoed this sentiment, noting that the local business community also reported a softer month.
For some visitors, reliable public transportation is essential. A vacationer from Texas, who traveled to Ocean City by train, relies on the city buses daily. "We do not have our cars over here. So we have to use the bus," he said.
Local resident Ed Leppert, who typically uses his car for getting around Ocean City, acknowledges the importance of the bus service for events. "If the air show goes on, I would use the bus because parking up there is very expensive. The hotels charge a lot of money. So I would use it for any event like that," Leppert said.
But during this year's SpringFest, the drop in usage was particularly evident. Bus ridership decreased by 23%, tram ridership by 16%, and meter and parking revenue by 21% compared to the previous year.
Despite these declines, the year-to-date revenue remains only 3.4% below the FY24 projection. With most of the staff already hired for the upcoming busy season, city officials remain hopeful that they will meet their projected revenue targets for the year.