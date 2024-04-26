OCEAN CITY, Md. - Last week, there were discussions surrounding Ocean City's downtown and economic development in a comprehensive 10-year update. The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) Executive Director Zach Bankert spoke with the Ocean City Planning Commission on certain topics.
One of the main projects he brought up was the continuation of the Baltimore Avenue project, which involves burying utility lines underground. The Baltimore Avenue project began with burying utility lines from 15th Street but has yet to reach downtown. Bankert emphasized the project's potential to enhance pedestrian safety and boost property values along the corridor.
"By finishing that project, you're not only increasing pedestrian safety, but you're also increasing property value along that corridor, and we think that it's a project that in the long run will actually pay off for the city," noted Bankert.
Bankert also added the difference in property value between the north and south sides of Baltimore Avenue caused by overhead utility lines.
Ocean City recently secured $20 million in federal funding for the Baltimore Avenue project. OCDC hopes this will allow for the project to continue.