OCEAN CITY, Md. - Payton Quintillian, a vacationer, expressed enthusiasm for the idea of spending a night on water, stating, "I think it could be a cool idea just to kind of experience the land around here and just having a night to stay on the water. Could be neat."
However, Quintillian's aspiration faces uncertainty as the Ocean City Council instructed Sea Rocket to vacate their houseboat from the marina waters last week.
In response, Sea Rocket defiantly erected a sign doubling down on their venture, encouraging reservations for what they deem a "commercial passenger vessel."
The Town of Ocean City will be doing it's first reading on the Chapter 14 ordinances to prohibit the commercial use of houseboats within its jurisdiction. The newly added Article XI, entitled "Houseboats," outlines legislative findings and the definition of houseboats while enforcing the ban on commercial activities related to these floating structures.
The move comes after the introduction of Ordinance 2024-12, which was passed in response to concerns raised during the May 6 Regular Meeting by the Mayor and Council. Notably, Sea Rocket OC Houseboats, LLC, also known as "Sea Rocket Houseboats," had expressed intentions to rent floating structures for habitation in Ocean City. One such houseboat had already been placed at Dorchester Street within the Downtown Marine District.
During the meeting, two primary concerns were highlighted by the Mayor and Council. Firstly, there was a consensus on the importance of preserving marinas for marine-related recreational activities, a stance supported by the Town's Comprehensive Plan. Secondly, there were worries about the potential proliferation of short-term rentals on houseboats, which could have adverse effects on the local community and its infrastructure.
To address these concerns, the Council unanimously requested staff to provide recommendations for prohibiting rentals, particularly short-term rentals, on houseboats.
Yet, Will Wangle, the CEO of Sea Rocket, argues against the term "houseboat," stating, "This isn't a houseboat. It's a commercial passenger carrying vessel in the state waters of the state of Maryland."
The town will now have it's first reading on the proposed ordinance tonight at 6 p.m.