ROXANA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of one man on Sunday afternoon, now identified as Andrew Carmine Jr.
Troopers say around 2:45 p.m. a black 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle driven by Carmine was going west on Bayard Road just east of Zion Church Road. The agency says for unknown reasons, Carmine lost control while going around a moderate curve and went off the roadway through a wet grassy area before turning on its side. Investigators say the bike then re-entered the roadway, partially ejecting the rider.
Police say Carmine was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The agency says the roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by messaging Delaware State Police on Facebook or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.