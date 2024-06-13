OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Department of the Environment and US Wind will hold a meeting on June 13 about the air permit for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. The meeting will take place at the Ocean City Convention Center, beginning with an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
U.S. Wind submitted an air quality permit application to the Maryland Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration, back in November 2023 for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. According to the state of Maryland, anything that has the potential to significantly affect air quality must obtain a permit to operate. The state says the Department of the Environment may impose terms and conditions on the permit to protect public health.
U-S wind says the project will feature 121 wind turbines and four substations, located 10 miles off the coast of Worcester County.