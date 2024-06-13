Offshore wind open house

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Department of the Environment and US Wind will hold a meeting on June 13 about the air permit for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. The meeting will take place at the Ocean City Convention Center, beginning with an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

U.S. Wind submitted an air quality permit application to the Maryland Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration, back in November 2023 for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. According to the state of Maryland, anything that has the potential to significantly affect air quality must obtain a permit to operate. The state says the Department of the Environment may impose terms and conditions on the permit to protect public health.

The purpose of the meeting is to share U.S. Wind's air quality permit application with the public, as well as the review process, and to give people the chance to ask the developer and the department any questions they may have.

Ocean City local, Pat Murphy, told CoastTV she is not in favor of the project.

"I worry about the sea life, and I know it can save energy, but I'd rather save the sea life, and we've got beautiful views out there," explained Murphy.

On the other hand, Christine Scheffler, who also lives in Ocean City, is all for the project.

"I don't have a problem with that because it's better than fossil fuels, and it's just a few blades, you can still see out to the ocean," said Scheffler.

U-S wind says the project will feature 121 wind turbines and four substations, located 10 miles off the coast of Worcester County.

