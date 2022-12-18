BERLIN, Md. -
A crash in Berlin left two seriously injured.
According to police, the Berlin Police department was dispatched at 4:49 P.M. to Maryland Route 818 and US Route 50 for a crash with two cars, and one was on fire.
Police say when they arrived they saw a 2000 GMC attached to a camper trailer on fire.
Police say the driver of the truck was a 59 year-old man from Shirley, New York, and was flow to a Maryland shock trauma medical center by police.
Police say the passenger, a 63 year-old woman also from Shirley, New York was taken by an ambulance to Tidal Health.
According to police, the second car was a 2022 F-150 and was driven by a 43 year-old man from Delmar, Delaware. The man was taken byy ambulance to Tidal Health.
The GMC truck with the camper trailer, according to police, was on Maryland Route 818 crossing US Route 50 in the intersection and the Ford F-150 was driving east on US Route 50 when the crash happened.
Police say the GMC truck caught fire after the impact and everyone involved has been released from medical care with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that preliminary results show the GMC truck drove in the path of the Ford pick-up truck.