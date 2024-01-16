OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and the town council are scheduled to get an update on the Race World Offshore APBA National Series of Offshore Powerboat Race scheduled for June 7 to 9.
It was last month that the organization announced Ocean City was added to the 2024 series schedule.
"We are extremely proud to host the Race World Offshore Powerboat Races in Ocean City this summer," Director of Tourism and Business Development Tony Perlozzo was quoted in a Dec. 15 statement announcing the event. "This is the first year of a three-year opportunity to showcase beautiful Ocean City and the thrilling sport of powerboat racing.”
As of Jan.16, 2024 four dates are listed on the series schedule.