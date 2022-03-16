SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — On Wednesday, DelDOT gave an update on several of the construction projects in Sussex County.
"The Savannah Road sidewalk project in Lewes is completed except for a final road paving which will take place in April," C.R. McLeod, Director of Community Relations for the Delaware Department Of Transportation (DelDOT) said.
Construction is also underway along Cave Neck Rd. to fix a leaking water pipe. People living in Milton said roadwork say Sweet Briar Road is necessary.
"There's still problems in 16 and 1 that they seem to be working on, but you know the bigger problem is all the development, and all the infrastructure that need to be built out, especially roadways, that need to accommodate all the building that's going on here," Mike Hudson, a lifelong Milton resident said.
Along Coastal Highway the Dewey Wave is being built in part by DelDOT and the town of Dewey Beach and will cost $480,000— $400,000 coming from DelDOT. Town manager Bill Zolper says the project will help keep pedestrians safer and encourage crosswalk use, DelDOT is building these barriers.
"The wood posts here should be finished in the next week and a half depending on weather, then they'll start putting the nautical rope in between, there's be two ropes, and then they'll start the landscaping in April, by the end of April, the project should be completed," Zolper said.