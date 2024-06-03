LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Little Creek Apartments around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd, necessitating additional police resources to disperse. During the dispersal, it was discovered that a shooting had occurred.
As of 4:20 a.m. Monday, the investigation is ongoing. One victim took himself to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. However, the other victim was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, resulting in two dead from the incident.
Initial investigations indicate that the incident, believed not to be random, resulted in two victims suffering from gunshot-related injuries. The victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
In the interest of transparency and public safety, the Laurel Police Department announced that they will have an increased police presence at Little Creek Apartments. This area remains an active scene with assistance from neighboring jurisdictions for crowd control and scene preservation. People who live here are advised by police to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department, the DSP Homicide Unit, or Crimestoppers.