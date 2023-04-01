BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- One person has died after a suspected tornado in Bridgeville.
The storms first broke out around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Delaware State Police confirm one person was killed due to the storm.
While State Police did not say where the deadly damage occurred, alert systems for first responders and neighbors reported it happened in the Tuckers Road area. Neighbors called the storm terrifying.
"It's scary," Linda D'Andrei told WRDE. "It could've been us if it kept following that path and we were in the path."
Widespread residential damage was also seen in Ellendale, where power lines and signs were down. Many houses in the Ellendale-Bridgeville corridor had trees into their homes.
A second line of storms delivered heavy rain and even hail, but not nearly the amount of damage as the early evening storm. The tornado caused major damage to Daniel Hubert's parents' new home.
"It's a new home and they're just settling in. Now it's almost like they have to start rebuilding even though it's brand new," he says.
But Hubert says above all, he is grateful.
"There's some pretty heavy damage around us," he tells WRDE. "I feel like grateful that my parents weren't here and they only took as much as they did."
A clean up for the tornado is scheduled for early Sunday morning.