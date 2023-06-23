CAPE CHARLES, Va. - The truck that went overboard on the west side of the northbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was fully recovered Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. by Portsmouth-based Crofton Diving. Police say they have identified the driver, whose body was recovered along with the truck, as 36-year-old Christopher Scott of Henrico, Va.
"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time," said Jeff Holland, executive director of the bridge.
The truck was owned by Keep It Moving 22, a moving company. The truck went off the side of the bridge between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
A representative from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police told WRDE that recovering the truck was already a difficult project and was made harder by rainy weather and active tides.
A single lane remains open for northbound traffic around the location of the accident and maintenance crews are continuing to repair the guardrail and curb. The left lane will remain closed until repairs are completed, which are expected to take about one week.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police are investigating the accident and say the cause remains unknown at the time of writing.