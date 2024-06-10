FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is taking concrete steps to enhance safety and accessibility on the bridge in Fenwick Island.
Locals like Loretta Newsom, who resides adjacent to the bridge, welcome the proposed changes with open arms. "I definitely support the new bridge. It's definitely needed. It's in poor shape," remarked Newsom.
DelDOT's plan entails the construction of a new 484-foot bridge, significantly wider than its predecessor. This upgraded structure will feature a shared-use bike lane shoulder, catering to both pedestrians and cyclists. Moreover, improvements to Bennett and Dukes Avenue will include the addition of sidewalks on all four corners of the bridge.
Newsom emphasizes the importance of these enhancements, particularly in emergency situations. "I think of the emergency situation. The bridge does need to be a bit larger for emergency vehicles, also for safety, for traffic," she noted.
Construction is slated to commence in the fall of 2025, with DelDOT targeting spring 2027 for project completion. The estimated cost of the endeavor stands at approximately $50 million, fully financed by federal funding.