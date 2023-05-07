OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has found the body of the swimmer who went missing Saturday May 6. The swimmer has been identified as 21-year-old Praise Ezechibueze of New Jersey.
Police say Sunday morning around 5:34 a.m., the department responded to the area of 4th Street and the beach. Someone walking on the beach reported to officers that they saw a body on the beach. Members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Services responded to the scene. Detectives were able to identify the man as Ezechibueze. Ezechibueze has been transported to the Holloway Funeral Home.
Police say on Saturday May 6 around 3:29 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department and Ocean City Police Department responded to a missing swimmer in the area of 25th Street and the beach. Rescue swimmers from the fire department immediately deployed into the Ocean and began searching the area for the swimmer, who was described as a male in his twenties. The Ocean City Beach Patrol also joined the search effort, along with members of the United States Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding the 10 miles of beach the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Patrol members would like to remind everyone of Patrol's motto: “Keep Your Feet in the Sand until the Lifeguard’s in the Stand”. Ocean City is prone to strong rip currents, which can occur at any surf beach with breaking waves. If you would like to learn more about rip current safety or about Beach Patrol in general, please visit the town of Ocean City website.