CAMDEN, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have made contact with the driver of a white pickup truck that hit and killed a toddler Tuesday afternoon.
According to Delaware State Police, the pictured white pickup truck struck a three-year-old on S. State Street and then drove away. Troopers say they found the driver, an 18-year-old man from Smyrna, and at this time no charges have been filed.
Investigators say the toddler was running across S. State Street near the intersection at Sorghum Mill Road when the front of the white pickup truck hit them. The child later died at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.