ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near the Ellendale Community Center, in the 12000 block of North Old State Road, Sunday afternoon.
On June 9, at approximately 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to North Old State Road, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they learned that a 17-year-old female had been shot and transported to the Ellendale Fire Company. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
A second victim, a 19-year-old male, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
DSP's preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out between several individuals at the community center when an unknown suspect pulled a gun and fired into the crowd, hitting the two victims.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Detective M. Csapo at (302) 741-2729.