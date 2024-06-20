REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Police are looking for the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred on the beach Wednesday. Police confirmed to CoastTV that the victim was under the age of 18-years-old.
On June 19, at about 12:02 a.m., the police department was made aware of the sexual assault that happened on the beach near Brooklyn Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Police say the suspect is currently at large and anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at 302-227-2577 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-847-3333.