GEORGETOWN, Del. – In a move that goes against the trend for Sussex County, the Georgetown Town Council has officially approved an ordinance that will regulate the sale of recreational marijuana within town limits. This decision, made during Monday's council meeting, marks a significant departure from the grand majority of neighboring coastal towns that have opted to ban the sale, cultivation, or testing of the drug.
The council conducted the second reading of the ordinance that will regulate where these sales can take place. Here's a breakdown of the key points:
- Retail Limitations: Only two retail businesses will be allowed to operate within town limits.
- Location Restrictions: These businesses can only operate in the commercial district along Route 113.
- Operating Hours:
- Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- No sales on Sundays.
- Proximity Restrictions: Retail pot shops cannot be located within 1,000 feet of any church, licensed childcare facility, school, or rehab center.
Reaction to this decision has been mixed, Georgetown local Dave Choquette says "There's nothing to be afraid of. Nobody ever died from it. Like alcohol or drugs. Other drugs, you know, cocaine and the rest of it. It's a it's a legal drug. It should be legalized. Recreational."
Mike Vogel, also from Georgetown, disagrees. "I am not for it. I'm against it because I don't want people that have problems driving on the road. There's too many people on the roads now. And if there's problems with either drinking alcohol or old age. And now you're gonna want to put marijuana in the system, then I'm against it." Says Vogel.
The vote to adopt the ordinance was narrowly passed by a 3-2 margin. It will still be some time until any retail shops can open up in Georgetown. Delaware voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana back on December 14 of 2023, but a lot of red tape remains in the way for businesses. According to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, the state's "Rules and Regulations" governing sales won't be published until September 1st and those regulations aren't expected to be finalized until September 11.