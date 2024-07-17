LEWES, Del. - A proposed development in Lewes is set to go ahead of the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission during a public hearing on Wednesday, July 17.
The proposed project is called Northstar, and developers are looking to build on the southeast side of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and the northwest and southeast sides of Beaver Dam Road.
The plan features 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units, and 96,000 square feet of commercial space.
Jackie Carmean, who lives just down the street from the site, says the constant development in the area is destroying the quality of life in Lewes. "The traffic is just horrendous around here, but it's not just traffic, it's the environmental impact, the impact on the schools, and the impact on people," said Carmean.
Eric Bodenweiser's family owns a 16-acre horse farm that would be completely surrounded by the Northstar development, and on a personal level, he worries about how that will affect the horses; more broadly, though, he's upset about what it could do to Sussex County.
"Growing up here, I don't even want to go to Lewes and Rehoboth, I never go there anymore, and I stopped going there 20 years ago," said Bodenweiser.
Ring Lardner, an engineer with Davis, Bowen and Friedel, representing the developer, described the community as a master-planned, in-fill project. The parcel is designated as a coastal area in the county's future land-use map, where high-density development is permitted.