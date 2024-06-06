REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The proposed Belhaven Hotel has been a hot topic in Rehoboth Beach for the past few years. On Friday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m., there will be a public hearing regarding the project. During a May meeting, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission voted to move the Belhaven Hotel's site plans to a public hearing.
Alex Papajohn of Belhaven Investments, the company behind the hotel project, previously told CoastTV, "it's taken about six years, so it's a significant step," in regards to moving the project to a public hearing.
The proposed Belhaven Hotel would be four stories high, with retail space on the bottom and an underground parking garage. Back in the 1930s, there was a Belhaven Hotel right where the new Belhaven Hotel is proposed to go above Candy Kitchen.
Karin Benedict, a longtime visitor to the nation's summer capital, thinks the hotel will make the area look too crowded.
"I don't think I would like it because it would take away the quaintness of the town and make it busier," explained Benedict.
Other people told CoastTV the hotel would help bring more business to the area and bring back a part of history.