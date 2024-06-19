Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&