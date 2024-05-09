REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People in Rehoboth Beach are facing a concerning situation as the invasive crape myrtle bark scale settles in on their cherished crape myrtles. The city says this tiny yet destructive insect not only feeds on the trees' essential sap but also leaves behind a sooty mold, resembling charred foliage. Some insects, like lady beetles, do eat the scale causing this problem.
Experts say this pest is treatable, but it is not a quick fix. According to Tyler Hammond, who works for Cypress Tree Care, there are preventative measures you can take, but they are not guaranteed.
"Systemic insecticides at low doses tend to work pretty well, but on a blooming plant, such as a crape myrtle, it can also make the trees toxic to bees and pollinators," explained Hammond.