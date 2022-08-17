REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A house fire in Rehoboth Beach early Wednesday morning needed the help of five firefighter crews to respond, says Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. They say that there were crews from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Indian River, and Milton all on the scene, with Sussex County EMS also helping.
According to the Fire Company, they got the call around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say they were called because of an automatic fire alarm, but the fire was upgraded to a working structural fire while they were on their way to the scene. There was extensive damage to the home, but no injuries were reported, according to the Fire Company.
"When we first got here there was heavy smoke showing from the second floor and it ignited," said Warren Jones, Rehoboth Beach public information officer. "Broke through the roof almost by the time we arrived, our first truck arrived."
The Delaware State Fire Marshal, who investigated the fire, says it was accidental in nature and was caused by an electrical malfunction of fixed branch circuit wiring. They estimate damages to be around $1M.