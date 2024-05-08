REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach is taking steps to make its streets safer this summer. Following advice from a recent study by the Rossi Group, the city has started two temporary projects along King Charles Avenue.
Peter Madigan, who lives right off of King Charles Avenue, says drivers often forget they are in a residential area.
"There's a lot of people moving fast, people forget how fast they're going, and it's 25 miles per hour and people are going 40," explained Madigan.
These projects are all about keeping pedestrians safe and making traffic flow better. At Stockley Street, they've added new crosswalks and a little island for people to stand on while crossing. And at New Castle Street, there are more crosswalks and what they call "bump-outs" to make crossing easier, and encourage cars to turn slower.
Anne Marie Townshend, the senior project manager for the Rossi Group, says their goal is to make Rehoboth Beach a safer place for everyone.
"A lot of people walk, a lot of people use cars, and we're trying to make sure there are safe opportunities for people to get to places on foot to alleviate some of the traffic," explained Townshend.
To know if these changes are helping, the city and the Rossi Group are asking for your thoughts. You can share your feedback through a survey. You'll find the survey on signs at the intersections or online through Reach Out Rehoboth.