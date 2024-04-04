Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is expected to linger along the back bays with the evening high tide and perhaps persisting through the high tide Friday morning as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/06 PM 5.7 1.0 1.9 None 05/06 AM 5.2 0.5 0.4 None 05/07 PM 4.8 0.2 0.6 None 06/07 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 None 06/08 PM 5.5 0.8 0.8 None 07/08 AM 6.0 1.3 1.0 Minor &&