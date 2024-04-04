REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -When you visit the beach, the expectation is to find seashells, not trash. Yet, Deauville Beach in Rehoboth is struggling with litter like bottles and wrappers tarnishing its natural beauty. Deauville Beach recently underwent a change of management. The beach, which has been under the control of the City of Rehoboth since the 1970s, is now transitioning to the management of DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation.
In a cost-saving move in the '90s, DNREC removed trash cans from state parks, saving $55,000. They implemented a 'carry in, carry out' policy, meaning visitors must take home whatever they bring to the beach. According to state code, a person found guilty of littering could be fined up to $75. Unfortunately, people still break the rules.
Beachgoer Paige Athey finds it frustrating to see the beach disrespected.
'Everyone can do their part by just picking up after themselves because it's essential to preserve these beautiful places,' said Athey.
Ginger Hurley, who has grown up at the beach, emphasizes that keeping the beach clean aids more than just its appearance.
'It's crucial for many reasons, not just for beauty; it significantly impacts our marine wildlife,' explained Hurley.
To combat this issue, the Surfrider Foundation conducts monthly beach cleanups and monitors litter through its cleanup database. This data supports advocacy for laws and policies to maintain cleanliness in beach communities, aiming to restore Deauville Beach's natural allure and ensure it remains a treasure for both people and wildlife.