REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At the April 8 Rehoboth Beach Mayors and Commissioners meeting, the Rossi Group presented their final suggestions on improving the town's parking and traffic issues. Over the past few months, the company has been gathering and analyzing feedback from everyone in the area on how to alleviate the congested parking situation in Rehoboth Beach.
Some recommendations from the Rossi Group include:
- Clearly highlighting 30 minute parking spaces
- Installation of “Walk Your Wheels” markings on sidewalks
- Installation of additional “yield to pedestrians” signage
In their final presentation, the Rossi Group recommended that the city consider building a parking garage. This proposal aims to address the increasing demand for parking spaces, especially during peak tourist seasons when large crowds visit the town.
Cliff Fulmer says he and his family visit Rehoboth Beach during the offseason but rarely during the summer.
"There's just there's no parking, it's not the cost really I wouldn't mind, I don't mind paying, usually it's just blocks away or you gotta get here so early it's just hard to park," said Fulmer.
Allen Talley, who also avoids coming to Rehoboth as much as possible during the summer, is in favor of this suggestion.
"I think a parking garage is a great idea, yeah I mean you know obviously it will bring in more people in here that's for sure but yeah any additional parking would be great," said Talley.
City commissioners say at this time they have not decided whether or not to move forward with the parking idea.