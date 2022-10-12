SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are conducting a homicide investigation in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway (Route 20) in Seaford.
On October 11th, 2022, minutes before midnight, troopers say they responded to a house in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway in Seaford for a reported home invasion. DSP says two people there were found by the alleged invaders and shot. They say one, a 19-year-old man from Seaford, was shot several times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other, a 19-year-old woman from Seaford, was shot once in the leg. DSP says she was treated at the hospital and released.
After a DSP investigation, troopers determined five suspects broke in through the back of the house, and once inside, went directly to the victim's bedroom, where both he and the woman were, and demanded an unknown item. DSP says they then shot the man several times, and also shot the woman, who was sitting in a chair in the same room.
DSP says that at the time of the murder, there was an infant child and two other adults living at the house, but they were not injured
DSP says their Homicide Unit is actively investigating this murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
According to DelDOT, Route 20 was closed between Old Carriage Road and Woodland Ferry Road, but has since reopened.