SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened early morning on Sunday, May 19 in Wicomico County.
The driver of the Subaru, Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and a passenger, Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, both of New York, were declared deceased at the scene. 1-year-old, Grayson A. Dennison, in the Subaru was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he later died. Bynum was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
Shortly before 2:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a head-on crash on southbound US Route 13, south of St. Luke’s Road in Wicomico County. According to a preliminary investigation, Jay Richard Bynum, 59, of Seaford, Delaware, was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango north in the southbound lanes of Route 13 when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted, and charges are pending in this case.