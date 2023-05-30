LEWES, Del. - A "nondescript bomb threat" was called in to a Beebe Healthcare facility Tuesday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
The threat was directed towards an office located in the medical center at 1535 Savannah Rd. State police have confirmed with WRDE that Savannah Road is completely closed down as of 2 p.m.
The facility has been evacuated and a K-9 dog and officer will conduct a precautionary sweep of the area.
As of 2:45 p.m., the road has been reopened. Police say the K-9 scan was clear.