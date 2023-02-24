SEAFORD, Del. - A man attempted to rob the M&T Bank on West Stein Highway around 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Seaford Police Department.
Police say that a man, later identified as 46-year-old Cornell Bailey of Seaford, entered the bank and an employee noticed that he had a note demanding money. The employee approached him. Bailey did not give the note to a teller, police say, and instead ran from the bank with no money.
Police say since Bailey was heading east on Stein Highway, Central Elementary, Seaford Elementary, and Seaford High Schools were notified and placed in lockdown mode.
The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, Laurel Police K-9, and Blades Police Department assisted in the search. Police say they were notified that a man matching the description of the suspect left Pizza King without paying his bill. A Seaford officer saw Bailey walking along the railroad tracks near the Stein Highway bridge and saw that he had a blue surgical mask hanging out of his pocket.
Bailey was detained by police. Investigators say he was wanted on violations of probation. According to police, Bailey admitted that he was trying to commit a robbery.
A warrant was obtained for Bailey's arrest for Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, theft of service. Bailey was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $67,000 cash bond plus $9,000 cash bond for violation of probation.