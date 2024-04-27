DOVER, Del.- After a deadly shooting on Delaware State University’s campus, JPMorgan Chase and its community partners will be postponing the Second Chance Record Clearing Clinic and Employment Fair previously scheduled for Monday, April 29th at Delaware State University's Student Center.
The event is designed to assist individuals with criminal records in removing barriers to employment. Attorneys will be available to offer legal counsel regarding expungement or pardon processes, aiming to help participants clear their criminal records as a step toward employment readiness.
The Department of Justice says JPMorgan Chase and community partners will reschedule the event for a later date, citing the need for DSU to heal and recover.
In addition to legal advice, the fair will provide opportunities for attendees to engage directly with employers and resource organizations that specialize in Second Chance employment opportunities. These organizations and employers are part of an effort to reintegrate justice-involved individuals into the workforce, thus supporting community ties and local economies.
The clinic and fair are part of a broader initiative to reduce relapse into crime and facilitate successful reentry into society for individuals who have been involved with the justice system.