SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Tyler Morrison of Delmar along with 20-year-old Lukas Morrison of Georgetown, in connection with a shooting that happened in Seaford on Wednesday, May 29.
According to the police, at approximately 6:21 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Kelly Circle in Seaford. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that two unknown suspects had fired several rounds at an occupied house, injuring a 15-year-old girl. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.
Through investigative efforts, detectives identified Lukas Morrison and Tyler Morrison as the suspects involved in the shooting. On July 3, Tyler Morrison was arrested after a long search and on May 31, Lukas Morrison was arrested.
Tyler Morrison was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,500 cash bond. He is being charges with:
- Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 7 counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief – 2 counts