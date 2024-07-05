One suspect arrested in connection to Seaford shooting

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Tyler Morrison of Delmar along with 20-year-old Lukas Morrison of Georgetown, in connection with a shooting that happened in Seaford on Wednesday, May 29. 

According to the police, at approximately 6:21 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Kelly Circle in Seaford. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that two unknown suspects had fired several rounds at an occupied house, injuring a 15-year-old girl. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Tyler Morrison

Tyler Morrison was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,500 cash bond. Courtesy of DSP.

Through investigative efforts, detectives identified Lukas Morrison and Tyler Morrison as the suspects involved in the shooting. On July 3, Tyler Morrison was arrested after a long search and on May 31, Lukas Morrison was arrested.

Tyler Morrison was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,500 cash bond. He is being charges with:

  • Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 7 counts
  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief – 2 counts

