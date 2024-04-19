GEORGETOWN, Del.- Thursday, a White Jeep Cherokee operated by 53-year-old, Matilde Ordonez-Perez was seen pulling into a parking spot at the rear entrance to Tienda Jimenez off of Layton Avenue at about 8:12 a.m. but resulted in the car going through the building, according to the Georgetown Police Department. This resulted in serious injuries to both a 40-year-old woman sitting inside of the store and the car's driver, said police.
Georgetown Police officers arrived at the scene to find significant damage to the business and quickly provided aid to the injured parties. The woman who was struck by the jeep remains in the hospital in stable, but serious condition.
Ordonez-Perez, whose condition was also serious, was treated at an area hospital and released. She turned herself in at the Georgetown Police Department. Georgetown police say Ordonez-Perez is being charged with careless driving and no proof of insurance.