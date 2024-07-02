REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Detectives have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting in the parking lot of the Big Chill Surf Catina as Jonathan Blackwell.
The 28-year-old from Milford was taken into custody on June 30. Once handed over to Delaware Police, Blackwell will be charged with first-degree assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm.
According to Police, troopers responded to an emergency call for a shooting around 12:51 a.m. on June 28th. By the time authorities arrived the police were told that a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg had arrived at a nearby hospital.
Based on a preliminary investigation DSP says that a fight involving several people, including the victim, broke out in the parking lot. During that fight, police claim that Jonathan Blackwell, a 28-year-old man from Milford, pulled a handgun from a bag and shot the victim.
By the time DSP got to the bar everyone involved in the fight and subsequent shooting had taken off. The victim of the shooting had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he was treated and ultimately released.
Police are asking anyone who has any information about this shooting to contact Detective J. Hill at 302-752-3792 or call 9-1-1. Information can also be provided through a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.