SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - People are reporting hearing a loud boom or explosion. Some say they saw things shake Friday afternoon.
According to NAS-Patuxent-River, there was at least one aircraft toady that went supersonic along the east coast and one sonic boom reported. This was the supersonic test track off the coast of Delaware, Maryland, and Southern New Jersey.
PAO Patrick Gordon tells WRDE when an air craft travels faster than the speed of sound it breaks sound barrier and causes tremendous change of pressure, that's what is called the "sonic boom," or "going supersonic." Most sonic booms are not seen or felt, but atmospheric conditions can be just right so they are felt. Gordon says as far as he knows it was only one boom reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The United States Geological Survey says all the descriptions sound like a sonic boom. Atlantic Test Range off the coast of Delaware Maryland Southern New Jersey a supersonic test track-- call the PAX Air Base -- they have a noise abatement line.
Paul Carusso, a Seismologist at USGS, says their equipment has not recorded any seismic activity, but they have received multiple calls from Philadelphia to Delaware between 2 and 3 p.m. Friday. Carusso says there is no damage to report at this time.
Blooming Boutique in Lewes tells WRDE their front windows shook when a school bus went by, but they knew that it couldn't have been from the bus.
Dover Air Force Base says it only had normal training activity today and nothing that would've created this loud boom.