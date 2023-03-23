MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating Thursday morning's deadly car crash that took place on Route 1 in which one woman died.
Around 6:45 a.m. an 81-year-old man from Millsboro and his 75-year-old passenger, a woman also from Millsboro, were driving east on Route 5 when they approached an intersection with Route 1. Police say the driver did not remain stopped at a stop sign and pulled out onto Route 1 in an attempt to turn left for the northbound lane. While crossing the southbound lanes, the rear of his car was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on Route 1.
The man's car spun until it hit a fence off the east side of the northbound lanes. Police say the other car, driven by 30-year-old Sheri Foster from Clayton, also spun, which caused a third vehicle to hit it in the middle of the southbound lanes.
The driver and passenger in the first car were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car, a 32-year-old man from Hartly, was not injured. Foster was critically injured in the crash and later died at an area hospital.
Both directions of Route 1 were closed for around 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
People who live nearby say the intersection where it happened is dangerous.
"We hear it every time there is an accident out here. We hear the big bang and everybody in the park knows what it is," Carol Brumbley said.
Brumbley said she's been calling for action for years.
"My husband and I have put in multiple calls to the highway department and our government trying to get something done about this," Brumbley said.
Other neighbors said they have similar issues with what they call a confusing traffic pattern. Timothy Coster has been living accross the street for almost two years.
"I mean I have seen the helicopters land here three times for an accident," he said.
Both Coster and Brumbley agree that changes are needed.