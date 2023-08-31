MILTON, Del. - Rep. Stell Parker Selby, D-Milton, announced her plans for reelection for District 20, which includes Milton and part of Lewes, on Thursday. Selby was elected to her current role in November 2022, succeeding Steve Smyk.
Her reelection campaign announcement came in two parts; she was at Milton Memorial Park at 10 a.m. and George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Selby, a Sussex County native, tells CoastTV News that two years is not enough time for her to do everything she has to for the job. She says she wants to keep working on improvements to pet emergency care, education, traffic and development.
"I want the environment to be well," says Selby. "I want our children to continue to get good education. I want all of our community's citizens to be able to love who they want to love, and the women and minorities to do what they please to do with their bodies."
Selby is a member of multiple legislative committees including housing, education, agriculture, transportation and health and human development. Prior to her role as a representative, she was a former educator from the Cape Henlopen School District and has previously served as a councilwoman and the vice mayor of the Town of Milton.