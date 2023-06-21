OCEAN CITY, Md. - The St. Mary statue from the St. Mary Holy Savior church in Ocean City has been returned, according to Faith Formation Director Rita Danhardt.
Danhardt says that the statue was found overnight Tuesday by Ocean City Police, and taken back to the church Wednesday morning.
According to Ocean City Police, the statue was found in a lot on Sunset Drive. They say officers worked with the property manager, who spotted the statue and had seen the department's Facebook post regarding the theft.
The statue was just one in a string of unrelated thefts in Ocean City, others include a stolen dinosaur head from a mini-golf course, and a Peppa Pig statue stolen from a candy store.