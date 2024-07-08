OCEAN CITY, Md. - Today marks another blistering hot start to the week, but the Heimbaughs came prepared for their beach day.
"We have lots of water with us. We have an umbrella. So, yes, we are prepared," said Tammy Heimbaugh.
Despite the intense heat, people are still flocking to the beach and continuing with their daily activities. While some seek refuge in the shade to cool off, others prefer to rely on their air conditioning.
The heat hasn't deterred everyone from enjoying outdoor activities in Ocean City. Whether it's fishing, playing basketball, or skateboarding, locals are making the most of the summer weather.
Asher Nichols, who plans to skate for a while, mentioned the need to take frequent breaks with his little brother Xavier to stay hydrated.
"I mean, honestly, it takes like five, 10 minutes and it's already just too hot," Asher said.
As the heat continues to beat down along the coast, some visitors feel that this is what vacationing is all about.
"Weather is gorgeous so far today. Nice breeze. I love it. It's beautiful. And I love it, too. I love the ocean. There's a little breeze. God, it's beautiful," said Tammy Heimbaugh.
Locals and visitors are reminded to take necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat. Be sure to bring extra shade, water, and sunscreen to stay safe in the sun.