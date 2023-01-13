SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was physically assaulted outside of her home around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The attack took place in the area of Arch Street. After assaulting the woman, the suspect then drove to the Salisbury area with the woman in the car before kicking her out and leaving her. People in the area observed and helped the woman, who was then transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury to be treated. Police say her injuries included abrasions, bruises, and deep cuts but they are not life-threatening.
Officers found the stolen car in the area of East Main Street with multiple people inside that got out of the car and ran away. However, police say the suspect from the carjacking/kidnapping was arrested.
This is still an active, ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.